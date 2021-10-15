Roadie Reckoning

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

To glide down, pedalling against the wind, around the nooks and corners of a city on a bicycle is an experience every cyclist from Delhi-NCR is familiar with. Exploring the city on a bike is akin to allowing your senses melodiously meddle with the intricacies of the city. Cycling is an activity that gives a sense of exuberance and freedom to the rider, and as authorities plan to upgrade Delhi’s cycling infrastructure, cycling enthusiasts are hopeful to find better, safer spaces to ride in.

“Cycling is a sport that gives you the freedom to explore the city. Add to this, it can have a good impact on the environment as well as one’s health,” shares Aman Puri, founder of Noida Cycling Club.

Given the looming pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR and the falling Air Quality Index, bicycles are gradually becoming a preferred mode of transport for many. With a set of new projects underway, the city is gearing up to become cycling-friendly in the next few years.

A renewed love for cycling

One of the many effects of the pandemic is a shift in the way citizens of Delhi-NCR travel. Cycles, both for commute and leisure, have gained popularity since the lockdown. “People have realised the importance of having good immunity and are making a conscious shift to cycling,” shares Amit Dwivedi, who founded the Ghaziabad Cycle Club in 2017.

As an efficient and environment-friendly mode of transport, residents have comprehended the pertinence of bicycles. Since Delhi and its neighbouring cities are gravely affected by the pollution crisis, many people have adopted cycling in order to do their bit for the environment.

There has also been a surge in the sale of bicycles over the past year, with demands shooting up by 20 per cent compared with last year, confirms a recent report by CRISIL. “Earlier, cycling on the roads of Delhi was difficult. Following the lockdown, there has been a decrease in traffic because of which I finally feel that the roads are available for pedestrians and riders. This is why I began cycling again,” says Harshit Goyal (21), a West Delhi resident, who purchased a cycle about ten months ago.

Not an easy path to ride on

Delhi was among the first few cities to implement a cycle-sharing project in 2009. Even though there has been a gradual improvement in the infrastructure, cyclists still struggle to find safe tracks to travel around the city.

“In the last two months, we have seen a few cases where cyclists have been hit by vehicles. The safety of cyclists, especially during the early hours of the day, is crucial,” shares Gaurav Wadhwa, founder of Delhi Cyclists.

“Cyclists are forced to ride on the roads in the absence of dedicated cycling tracks, which is a huge threat to their lives. We have seen a lot of accidents because of this,” shares Dwivedi.

“Even though there are cycling tracks in the city, a lot of them are not maintained properly. Once broken, they are not repaired. Roads also have open potholes, which result in more fatalities,” adds Puri.

Pedalling a positive shift

Delhi is one of the 25 cities to have a cycle-friendly infrastructure under the Smart Cities Mission. The CycleWalk Project—conceptualised to develop a 200km cycle tracks and pathways for pedestrians—by the Delhi Development Authority is scheduled to complete Phase-1 by December 2023.

Similarly, under the mission Cycle4Change, The New Delhi Municipal Council is working to construct an 11km-long dedicated cycle track from New Moti Bagh in North Delhi to Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi.

“Delhi will witness a new cycling culture in the next few years. Therefore, the cycle sharing project would really work in Delhi, given the plan is implemented properly. We need to ensure that these tracks are maintained at all times. Often, we see cycling tracks being used by hawkers or by motorbike drivers. Such callous attitude needs to be dropped if we want to promote cycling in the city,” concludes Wadhwa.

The road ahead

Delhi’s CycleWalk Project by the Delhi Development Authority was conceptualised to develop a 200km cycle-walk track. Phase-1 of this project includes 36km cycling and walking tracks developed in South Delhi by December 2023.

New Delhi Municipal Council plans to construct an 11km cycle track from New Moti Bagh to Nirman Bhawan

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to set up 82 e-bike stations in several south Delhi areas

DDA plans to provide 5,000 bicycles around areas in Dwarka