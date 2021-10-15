Strictly comply with Covid norms this festive season: DDMA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said that in view of upcoming festivals, district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) would be responsible for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour at all places identified vulnerable for transmission of the coronavirus.

“In view of the upcoming festivals, all DMs and counterpart DCPs shall be responsible for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour at all such places as well as at areas identified vulnerable for transmission of Covid-19. The officials concerned shall deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid-19 cases,” the order stated.

“Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW), GNCTD, Commissioner, Delhi Police, Pr Secretary (Revenue), Director (Education), Director (Higher Education), Director (TTE), all District Magistrates and their counterpart Deputy Commissioners of Police and all other authorities concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance of this. The authorities shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions,” it stated.

The order further directed that the market trade associations (MTAs), banquet halls/ marriage halls associations, gymnasiums & Yoga institutes associations, weekly market associations, religious places management committees, other trade associations, exhibition organisers and resident welfare associations (RWAs) shall also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid norms.

In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.