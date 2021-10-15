Two held for beating up man and faking robbery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men were apprehended for allegedly beating up a man and cooking up a story of robbery to get the victim arrested in Amar Colony, said police. The victim was identified as Mohit. According to the police, Mohit’s wife, who was having an extra-marital affair with Parvinder, had hatched a conspiracy to get the victim arrested.

The accused thrashed Mohit in Okhla sabzi mandi on October 10 and recorded a video of the incident, the police said, adding they put money in front of him and made another video of Mohit holding the pistol.

Later, Parvinder’s friend Akash informed a head constable, who was in the parking lot of ISKCON temple in southeast Delhi, that he had nabbed a man carrying a country-made pistol, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey.

Sensing foul play, the head constable brought Parvinder, Akash and Mohit to the police station for questioning. The police analysed the videos and WhatsApp chats, and found that Mohit’s wife was on a video call with Parvinder when he was being beaten up. When the accused were confronted, they confessed to their offence, the DCP added.