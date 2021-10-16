STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 corneal graft surgeries take place in one day at Delhi government hospital

Twelve corneal graft operations have been performed in a day at a Delhi government-run facility here.

Published: 16th October 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twelve corneal graft operations have been performed in a day at a Delhi government-run facility here. The surgeries took place at Guru Nanak Eye Centre (GNEC) on October 14, coinciding with World Sight Day, according to Dr Ritu Arora, dean, Maulana Azad Medical College. GNEC is attached to Maulana Azad Medical College.

"On Thursday, 12 corneal grafts were done in a day at the hospital. The previous highest was nine grafts done in 2011," said Arora, also former director of the centre. Out of the total grafts, nine were full thickness or total corneal grafts and the rest three were partial ones. 

The age of donors ranged from 11-60. The corneas were arranged through 'donation counsellors', government employees, who try to convince family members of a deceased to donate eyes. "All arrangements were made at the hospital beforehand, with doctors and other staff, to meet the requirements," Arora said. 

