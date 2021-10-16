Delhi Police's Special Cell arrests two constables for links with Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two policemen for their alleged links with Gogi and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as constables Sunil and Deepak, they said.

Gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in a retaliatory firing by police.

Days after the incident, four sharpshooters of the Gogi gang, who had allegedly come to the national capital to kill the leader of their rival gang Tajpuriya, were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed that they worked with constables Sunil and Deepak, the officials said.Police suspect that the arrested constables helped the assailants in finding accommodation, they said.