STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrests two constables for links with Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

Gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two policemen for their alleged links with Gogi and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as constables Sunil and Deepak, they said.

Gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in a retaliatory firing by police. 

Days after the incident, four sharpshooters of the Gogi gang, who had allegedly come to the national capital to kill the leader of their rival gang Tajpuriya, were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed that they worked with constables Sunil and Deepak, the officials said.Police suspect that the arrested constables helped the assailants in finding accommodation, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Special Cell Gogi gang Delhi cops gang link
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp