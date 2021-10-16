STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steady Covid vaccination pace among reasons behind low daily cases in Delhi, say experts

Over 1.95 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far, with over 68.04 lakh being second doses, according to official figures.

Published: 16th October 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The steady pace of vaccination and that a large number of people have already been infected by Covid could be the reasons why the daily cases have not crossed the 100-mark in nearly three-and-a-half months in Delhi, according to experts.

On June 29, the national capital had reported 101 cases and four fatalities.

Since then, the cases have stayed below the 100-mark.

Only five Covid-related fatalities were reported in Delhi last month -- one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28 -- according to official figures.

​ALSO READ | IMF hails India's 'swift and substantial' response to COVID-19 crisis

Two Covid fatalities have so far been recorded this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,089 in the city.

The national capital recorded 32 cases on October 1, 33 cases on October 2 and 3, 34 on October 4, 27 on October 5, 26 on October 6 and 44 on October 7.

The total number of cases between October 8 to October 15 was 240.

The national capital recorded 26 cases and zero fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

The number of infections has remained on the lower side despite the festive season and the resumption of several economic activities.

LNJP medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said the decent pace of vaccination is the reason behind the lower number of cases but cautioned against letting the guard down.

ALSO READ | Validity of COVID-19 pandemic rules extended in Delhi

"A very robust and aggressive vaccination programme is going on in Delhi. A high number of people have already been exposed to the virus. But we cannot let our guard down. The next two-three months are important. If we remain careful, we can protect ourselves from a possible third wave," he said.

Over 1.95 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far, with over 68.04 lakh being second doses, according to official figures.

Dr. Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the "festival of Diwali is the litmus test".

"A lot of people have been vaccinated. There are many who have already been infected. There is a break in the number of infections. Sporadically people are still getting it. But I haven't seen a single case in the last one month.

ALSO READ | India records 15,981 new COVID-19 cases, 166 deaths

"If after Diwali, the same pattern continues, we are through with the infection. Diwali is the litmus test and we have to follow all the Covid norms," he said.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 new cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

