Delhi University admission: Third cut-off sees slight dip of 0.5-2 per cent

Published: 17th October 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The aspiring candidates to Delhi University get a chance to grab a seat in the popular courses of Undergraduate (UG) programmes in both campus as well as off campus colleges under the third cut-off released on Saturday.

The percentage of marks in the third cut-off has seen a marginal dip with a decline of 0.5 to 2 per cent. Also, at least 29 colleges affiliated to DU has seats in BA Political Science at (LSR College with highest cut off of 99 per cent), followed by KMC (98.75 per cent cut off), Sri Venkateshwara (98.25 per cent), DRC at (98.50 per cent) and ARSD at (98 per cent).

Admissions in BCom (Honours) is available in 30 colleges with highest cut off 99 per cent (a drop of 12 per cent) and the lowest cut off at 94.50 per cent in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Woman. BA English Honours course in available in 32 colleges with highest cut off 98.5 per cent at LSR and lowest marks 89 per cent at Satyawati College (evening batch).

Seats for BSc Chemistry is available in 17 colleges, BA History in 27 college with highest percentage at Miranda House which demanded 99 per cent. BSc Mathematics is available in 14 colleges, while Physics Honours is also available in 14 colleges of DU. Besides, colleges have reduces 0.5 to 2 per cent marks in the second cut off and several colleges have reopened some courses closed in the second list in the third list. Kirori Mal College which closed the BA English course in the second list has reopened it, demanding 98 per cent.

SRCC which announced cent per cent for its two premium course still has seats left. The college has slightly reduced marks in the third cut off ranging between 0.12 to 0.25 per cent. It has fixed 99.50 per cent for BA Economics and 99 per cent for BCom (Honours).

Hansraj College has not deducted any percentage in the BA Economics course and has set 99 per cent in the third list. The college has reduced cut off to 75 per cent in the third list. Seats are still available in courses like History, English, Philosophy, BCom (Honours) and all science courses except Anthropology and Computer Science.

Deen Dayal Updhayay (DDU) College which announced cent per cent for BSc Computer Science has set the cut off at 97 per cent. While, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies which also announced cent per cent for its only merit course BSc Computer Science has set 97.5 for the course.

LSR College is also inviting application for courses like, Economics, Psycology, History, Journalism, English. The college has marginally deducted the marks in third list between 0.25 to 0.75 per cent. Highest cut off is for BA Psychology (99.25), 99 for Journalism and Economics (Honours).

