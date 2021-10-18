STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders demand increase in wages of ASHA workers, hold protest near Delhi CM's residence

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party is solidly behind the ASHA workers.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:10 PM

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers accompanied by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Monday to demand an increase in wages of the health workers.

It is "shameful" that the Kejriwal government has not implemented the Modi government's decision to double the honorarium of ASHA workers in 2018, he said.

"The government should be ashamed of itself if it cannot provide for ASHA workers who participate in such important campaigns as vaccination and cleanliness, giving it priority over their own domestic responsibilities," Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said Kejriwal has announced unemployment allowances during his visit to many poll-bound states but paid no attention to ASHA workers.

ASHA workers are associated with various government related campaigns of health, vaccination, child care and sanitation among others.

