STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi registers first death due to Dengue this year; 723 total cases: Civic body

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.

Published: 18th October 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

In September this season, 217 cases were logged (File Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 720, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.

The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Dengue Cases Delhi Dengue
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp