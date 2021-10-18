STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tea-seller shot at by group of boys in inebriated state following argument in Delhi

According to the police, the tea seller had just started setting up his shop around 4 am on Sunday when three boys asked for refreshments.

Published: 18th October 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

The pistol is yet to be recovered. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old tea-seller has been shot at by a group of boys in an inebriated state following an argument in Safdarjung Enclave area of southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Three accused juveniles have been apprehended while the fourth is absconding, they said.

The condition of the victim, Ramkishan, is stated to be stable.

According to the police, Ramkishan had just started setting up his shop around 4 am on Sunday when three boys asked for refreshments.

When told that it was too early and the shop was not ready yet, the boys stood at a distance and started smoking, a senior police officer said.

Later, when the tea-seller was attending nature's call, the teenagers who were smoking nearby made indecorous comments which led to a heated argument and then a scuffle, he said, adding that the boys called one of their friends to the spot who shot at the tea-seller.

The victim sustained a minor injury on the leg and was taken to a hospital where he is stated to be stable, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, "We have registered a case and apprehended the three juveniles while efforts are being made to nab the fourth."

The pistol is yet to be recovered. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Safdarjung Enclave Tea Seller Shot Dead Dlehi Crimes
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp