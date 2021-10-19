Immersed in the possibilities

Dyuti Roy By

To keep things simple, in my etchings, the most transparent layer is the fundamental nature of humanity and its temperaments, which has been constant since the beginning,” says one of India’s finest printmakers, Anupam Sud, explaining the concept of her artworks. Reflecting on both the psychological and the social aspects of life around her, Sud mentions that she etches the layperson’s psyche as influenced by the society around them.

A collection of her works titled ‘Germination, Rare Graphics of Anupam Sud from 60’s to 90’s’ is on display at the Art Konsult, Hauz Khas Village till October 30. Etched and printed during her student years, these 22 pieces feature her comprehension of past artistic traditions, cultural dynamics in the Indian context, and other current events.

Anupam Sud, Composition (Germination)

, Collograph, Proof, 1969

Reflection of self

For her work, Sud fuses her knowledge of different intaglio processes with lithography and screen printing. Her art, etchings on a zinc plate with a sharp instrument, portrays the human predicament through “thematic interpretations of manipulation, power’s link to weakness and temptations, human fallibility and trappings, the veiled existence of urban people, and government inertia”.

Her work is also heavily influenced by her family and own life experiences. She says, “We do what we are,” while speaking of how she has combined mythology, religion, and her personal life questions into her art: “My grandmother, mother, and aunt all read the Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita when I was growing up. Morals such as ‘If you do bad, you will receive bitter’ shaped me into a product of questioning. I used to seek answers from my mother. She, at the time, read three versions of the Ramayana, explaining that each version had its flavour and asking me which version I wanted to hear. As a result, my conceptual horizons were broadened.” Art, for Sud, was always both what she felt and what she made those witnessing it feel. So, while some viewers focus on the mythological aspect of her works, others concentrate on the underlying emotions.

Deeds of destiny

Printmaking, as an art form, has always been more than a fascination for the 77-year-old artist from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. According to Sud, it was her “life that made the choice of her becoming a printmaker, turning this into her destiny”. Although she experienced many challenges, she took it in her stride, accepting the possibilities that emerged from them. “It was not the fascination [of becoming a printmaker], but the desire to immerse me more into the world of possibilities that made me go deep into the art,” she points out. Sud was extremely influenced by her mentor Jagmohan Chopra—renowned printmaker known to have promoted the art in the country, and dedicated his life to his students—“who helped me in every way possible”.

Although the youngest member of Chopra’s association of artists called Group 8, Sud mentions that, while working, it was impossible to differentiate between her and the ages of the other members, “When you delve deeper into any type of art, you are either inspired by the idea or by the movement. So, when you want to achieve something, age becomes just a number.”

Beyond the boundaries

As an artist, Sud has never been enamoured by labels. Most of her work is abstract, the journey of which begins with a dot and line, and is then mingled with the mental state or psychology that has affected her. Even though she says that, at times, her inspiration originates from societal developments, she does not ponder much when it comes to picking an idea to base her work on. She lets her mind freely spin the story she wants to portray. “My artworks are shaped by the psyche, while the tone and colours bring it all together,” the artist concludes.

ETCHED TO PERFECTION

What: Germination, Rare Graphics of Anupam Sud from 60’s to 90’s

Where: Art Konsult, Hauz Khas Village

When: Till October 30