STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

In last 2 months, AQI failed to cross satisfactory-mark in Delhi despite good rains

While Delhi has seen heavier and more incessant record-breaking rain spells over the past two months, the air quality index (AQI) has not crossed the ‘satisfactory’ mark.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While Delhi has seen heavier and more incessant record-breaking rain spells over the past two months, the air quality index (AQI) has not crossed the ‘satisfactory’ mark. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall AQI was 46 on Monday in the ‘good’ category, a drastic drop from 298 in the higher end of the ‘poor’ zone recorded on Sunday. This is the first good air day the year has seen and that too in October, which is primarily when bad air days are known to begin. According to weather experts, good air days are mostly recorded during monsoon months.

Explaining the reasons, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, said that the clear skies and good air were the results of the spell that was both continuous and widespread.  “Unlike in the past two months, the rainfall this time was much more widespread and not just limited to Delhi. It covered most of the country at the same time and with easterly winds, the air was anyways clean, as rainfall in the eastern parts of the country was much heavier,” he said.

ALSO READ: Record rain brings first 'good' air day of year in Delhi

Last year, five good air days were recorded with four of these being observed in August following heavy rains and one in March (during the first week of the Covid-19-induced lockdown). On August 31, the AQI reading of 41 was the lowest since 2015 when the AQI monitoring records had started being maintained in the national capital.

As per the CPCB data, in 2019, two consecutive ‘good’ days were recorded on August 18 and 19, with the AQI readings of 49 on both of those days. The year 2018 did not record any ‘good’ air day. In 2017, two such days were seen with AQI readings of 43 and 47, respectively. The years 2016 and 2015 did not record any ‘good’ days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air quality Delhi rains
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp