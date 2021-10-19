No offensive plays else face action: AIIMS Delhi order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS on Monday warned all its unions of students and employees to desist from offensive skits or plays or acts, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against them. The notice from the academic section came in ire of the Ramlila skit that drew attention on social media platforms on Sunday and was criticised by many.

In an advisory, the AIIMS registrar stated that a number of complaints have been received regarding the performance, and uploading on social media, of an “offensive’’ skit/play performed in the hostel premises of AIIMS Delhi. ‘’This has been viewed seriously. This advisory is issued to all unions/associations of students, staff, employees etc. of AllMS New Delhi to desist from such acts and behaviour and this should not be repeated in future, failing which necessary disciplinary action will be taken.

The medical student’s association however on Sunday had already apologised after the video clips of the Ramlila skit performed by some students of the institute drew widespread social media condemnation for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The skit, allegedly gave a modern spin to characters from Ramayana with a comic flavour, was performed on Dussehra by first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle, AIIMS campus. “A video clip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future,’’ it had said.