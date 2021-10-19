STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rojgar Bazaar-2.0 to get international portal; launch soon

The Delhi government will soon launch the second phase of the ‘Rojgar Bazaar’ portal touted as the first-of-its-kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will soon launch the second phase of the ‘Rojgar Bazaar’ portal touted as the first-of-its-kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs.  The first ‘Rojgar Bazaar’ portal became a lifeline for lakhs of youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi, last year during the first lockdown. 

According to government sources, tenders of the project have been floated by the state Employment Department on October 14. Built on the success of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0, the new portal will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end employment related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform.

“Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will bring all services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching under one umbrella. No other job matching platform by any state government in India has attained success to this level its its first phase,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

‘Rojgar Bazaar 1.0’ was launched in August 2020 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the peak of the Covid pandemic. As per the government, over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal. 

The new version will have additional feature of national and international job portals. Based on the expertise achieved following ‘Rojgar Bazaar 1.0’ efforts will be on to create better opportunities for the unorganised sector.

“As a substantial number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also institutionalise physical centres to increase access to the ‘Rojgar Bazaar’ platform and drive synergy with other ongoing social sector programmes” the government said in a statement.

