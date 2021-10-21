Delhi air pollution: Panel slaps Rs 3 crore against construction sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has levied Rs 3.07 crore as environmental compensation (EC) against construction agencies for not complying with dust mitigation measures across Delhi and NCR region.

Dust emissions are one of the major contributors to overall pollution levels in Delhi and the NCR towns. The commission has deployed teams in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to inspect construction and demolition sites for any violations.

"An intensive drive including surprise inspections of C&D sites is regularly being conducted by concerned agencies. These teams have so far carried out surprise checks and inspections at more than 6,596 sites, of which 963 sites were found to be non-compliant. Further, an amount of approximately Rs 3.07 crore has been levied as EC charge against the defaulting agencies, besides orders for the stoppage of work at 52 locations," the CAQM said in a statement.

During October 1-15, a total of 112 teams including 37 teams in Delhi, 30 in Haryana, 20 in Rajasthan and 25 in eight NCR districts of UP were constituted. "During this period, 1,268 sites were inspected; 1,017 sites in Delhi, 98 in Haryana, 89 in NCR districts of Rajasthan and 64 sites in NCR districts of UP," it said.

In Delhi, out of the 1,017 sites inspected, 712 sites were found complying with dust control measures, while 305 sites were not complying. All 98 sites inspected in Haryana were found complying. With regard to 89 sites inspected in Rajasthan, 86 were found complying.