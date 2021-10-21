STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Development Authority bursting with ideas to boost ecotourism in Sanjay Van

The suggested activities are rock climbing, forest leisure cycling, camping, star gazing activities, guided nature tours, and others that keep their nature of application and natural context.

Spread over 784 acres in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Sanjay Van attracts hundreds of visitors

Spread over 784 acres in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Sanjay Van attracts hundreds of visitors. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed to introduce activities related to ecotourism that will mix recreation with awareness about the environment amidst a natural setting using locally available resources.

The suggested activities are rock climbing, forest leisure cycling, camping, star gazing activities, guided nature tours, and others that keep their nature of application and natural context. "The objective of the authority under the PPP model is not limited to development and operations of the facility by a private entity for a long term concession period. It also wants to ensure that operations, maintenance and usage of the facility is implemented through a sustainable business model," DDA said in a statement.

Spread over 784 acre in Vasant Kunj, Sanjay Van daily attracts tons of visitors. DDA's current proposal is to encourage community participation to sensitize the public by organizing nature walks, educational tours. "The idea is to allow more and more users from different age groups to visit and appreciate this gem in the heart of the city," the DDA stated.

"After careful site analysis, designated zones for each of the activities will be earmarked in areas already open to the public with minimal or no intervention in the existing habitats.  The aim is to release the ever increasing stress on the psyches of our future generation by allowing them to indulge in nature based activities," it added.

