Dwarka woman murder: Delhi police arrest three accused, weapon found

NEW DELHI: The police on Wednesday arrested three accused of allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman multiple times to death near her house in Dwarka. The murder weapon used to commit the crime has been recovered.

The three accused have been identified as Ankit Gaba (24), Himanshu (20) and Manish Sharma. Police said that the deceased Dolly Babbar was stabbed 5-6 times by Ankit. The family of the deceased said the three had been harassing Dolly for some time.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident that showed Gaba stabbing the woman multiple times. The neighbours witnessed the incident but they did nothing to save Dolly, her family alleged. The PCR call was in fact made by a passerby, a Zomato delivery boy.

While the police estimate the incident took place on October 18/19 at around 1.38 am, they received the call from the delivery boy at 2.15 am, informing them that a girl was lying in a pool of blood near Gurudwara Sewa Simran at Gali No. 1, Uttam Nagar.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that police took the girl to the nearby DDU hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said that Dolly left her home at 11.30 pm on Monday to attend her friend’s birthday party, with Ankit, Himanshu and Manish. DCP Chaudhary said that, "Prima facie, the deceased girl was known to the accused. She was partying with them on the terrace of a under-construction building in front of Gurdwara Sewa Simran at Matiala Road, which is near the residence of the deceased i.e. Om Vihar Extension."

"At the party, Ankit and Dolly had a heated argument over personal issues and alleged relations which culminated into Ankit stabbing Dolly. A case has been filed and the three key accused have been arrested. Investigation is under process," said the DCP.

CCTV clue

Towers jammed in Tihar after inmates make sly calls

The Delhi Prison department will install more mobile network jammers to block calls in the Tihar jail complex, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes against the backdrop of some prisoners, including gangster Tillu Tajpuria, having been in touch with the attackers of Gogi, they said, adding jail officials were found to be complicit with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

A senior jail official said: "We are in the process of installing three mobile towers in Tihar complex, which will block the calls. The work is going on in all three."

