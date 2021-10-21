STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 52,000 students have secured admission in Delhi University so far

Thursday will be the last day for students to apply under the third cut-off list, while colleges will have time till Friday to approve applications.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 52,000 students have secured admission to the Delhi University so far and over 10,000 applications have been approved by principals on Wednesday, according to official data.

The university released its third cut-off list on Saturday, with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side.

Thursday will be the last day for students to apply under the third cut-off list, while colleges will have time till Friday to approve applications.

Saturday will be the last day for students to make payments.

According to official data, the university has so far received 1,61,024 applications under the three lists, while 52,029 students have paid the fees.

Nearly 10,558 applications have been approved by principals.

At Rajdhani College, 291 applications were approved on Wednesday, while 230 were approved on Monday.

Total admissions under the three lists so far stand at 1,209.

According to Rajesh Dwivedi, the admission convener at Aryabhatta College, "Till now most admissions have been done in the department of Pol Science (81), BA Program History + Pol Science (74) and Mathematics (60)."

He said that on Wednesday they received 213 applications out of which 73 were rejected.

"Most cancellations were done in BCom (43), BA programme and Computer Sciences (27). In English Honours, the seats in unreserved category are full but seats in other categories are vacant," Dwivedi said.

He said that BA Computer Science (Honours) will open in the fourth cut-off list.

