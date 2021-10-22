North Delhi Municipal Corporation rolls back spiked licence fees, puts BJP in spot 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday rolled back the increased factory license and trade license fee, which were hiked manifold last year. However, the decision to waive off property tax for houses upto 50 metres announced two months ago is yet to be executed.

The waiving off of property tax for these houses has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led municipal corporations and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the latter calling it a "false" promise. The traders in Category A and B will now have to pay Rs 500 yearly trade license fee instead of increased rate of Rs 3,450.

Similarly in C and D categories, traders will now pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 2,300. The decision was taken during the house meeting on Thursday. Standing committee head of North Corporation Jogi Ram Jain said that these increased rates have been rolled back and now people can get three years license renewed in one go.

Senior officials in the civic body has said that the situation has left a catch 22 situation for the ruling BJP where it is on one hand finding it difficult to pay salary due to deficit budget and another hand taking populist measures.

Exact figures of reduced fees

