STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation rolls back spiked licence fees, puts BJP in spot 

The waiving off of property tax for these houses has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led municipal corporations and the AAP. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday rolled back the increased factory license and trade license fee, which were hiked manifold last year. However, the decision to waive off property tax for houses upto 50 metres announced two months ago is yet to be executed.

The waiving off of property tax for these houses has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led municipal corporations and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the latter calling it a "false" promise. The traders in Category A and B will now have to pay Rs 500 yearly trade license fee instead of increased rate of Rs 3,450.

Similarly in C and D categories, traders will now pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 2,300.  The decision was taken during the house  meeting on Thursday. Standing committee head of North Corporation Jogi Ram Jain said that these increased rates have been rolled back and now people can get three years license renewed in one go.

Senior officials in the civic body has said that the situation has left a catch 22 situation for the ruling BJP where it is on one hand finding it difficult to pay salary due to deficit budget and another hand taking populist measures. 

Exact figures of reduced fees

The traders in category A and B will now have to pay Rs 500 yearly trade license fee instead of increased rate of Rs 3,450. Similarly in C and D categories, traders will now pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 2,300.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation AAP BJP Trade license fee Factory license
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp