STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Close to winning battle': Delhi CM urges citizens to participate in fight against dengue outbreak

The chief minister's assertion comes amid a surge in dengue cases in the last two weeks, and the first death due to it was reported on Monday.

Published: 23rd October 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With two weeks left for the government’s anti vector borne disease campaign to end, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the city residents to actively join the movement to check the rising 
dengue menace in the city.

‘Only two weeks remain, Delhi will defeat dengue again’, is the tagline of this week’s campaign. “Delhi is now very close to winning the battle against dengue. Like previous weeks, this Sunday at 10 AM, let us all spend 10 minutes inspecting our homes and surrounding areas for any sign of stagnant water. If you do find water, drain it, replace it or cover with a small layer of oil. Together, let us all make the city dengue free,” said Kejriwal.

After a gap of two years, the dengue cases in the city are showing upward trends. Every week, cases are increasing, as per the reports of the civic body. The govt recently claimed that 25 per cent of beds are occupied by people who are not from the national capital. 

“All the city residents are being made aware of changing the water of their coolers, pots, etc. every week by joining the campaign and cleaning the accumulated water around them. We all have to work together to stop mosquito breeding. We all have to do this for 10 weeks to defeat dengue,” the CM stated.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death due to dengue, and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest case count since 2018 for the same period. Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in the national capital this year, 382 have been reported till October 16, which amounts to nearly 52 per cent of the cumulative cases.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death was logged in the entire year in 2020. In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal delhi dengue
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp