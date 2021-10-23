STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court reserves order on Gautam Thapar's bail plea in money laundering case till October 30

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reserved his order on Gautam Thapar's bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order till October 30 on a bail plea moved by Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar who was arrested in connection with a Rs 500-crore money laundering case.

Thapar is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reserved his order on Thapar's bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the arguments, special public prosecutors Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the bail application, saying that if released, the accused might hamper the ongoing investigation and flee from justice.

The bail application, filed by Karanjawala & Co on behalf of Thapar, claimed that the accused was not required for the investigation and that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The court recently took cognisance of a charge sheet filed in the case against Thapar and 20 others.

The final report alleged that the accused committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion and misappropriation of public money from 2017 to 2019 and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 466.51 crore to YES Bank.

The ED was probing an alleged transaction between Thapar's company Avantha Realty and YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife, who are already being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency.

The money laundering case was filed by the ED after taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Gautam Thapar
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp