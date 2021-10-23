Fogging, spraying, gambusia fish breeding on war footing to bring down dengue in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To fight the rising demon of dengue in the city, all three civic bodies in the national capital have intensified fogging, house visits for spraying and gambusia fish breeding. The civic bodies’ officials claimed that there was sufficient stock of insecticides and medicines to combat the vector-borne diseases.

“There is no dearth of insecticides or even medicines for the tackling of vector borne disease. Like every

year, this year too, we all are well prepared. We’ve identified spots of mosquito breeding and keeping check on them,” said an official from North MCD.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death due to dengue, and

a total of 723 dengue cases had been recorded this season till October 16, which was highest case count since 2018 for the same period.

Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year, 382 had been reported this month till October 16, which amount to nearly 52 per cent of the cumulative cases. Mayor of East MCD Shyam Sunder Aggrawal held a meeting on Friday with senior officials of the public health department regarding the dengue situation.

As per the officials, the mayor ordered the deployment of three jetting machines each in both the zones of the EDMC, from the DEMS (department of environment management services) for spraying anti-larval medicine in drains.