IIT-Kanpur to help Delhi government in pollution war

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, this deal will help in suggesting short, medium and long-term recommendations for reducing air pollution contribution.

Delhi Pollution

The study has been able to generate evidence that cardiopulmonary admissions in hospitals increase significantly with rising air pollution. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to understand the pollutants of air on a real time basis.  

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, this deal will help in suggesting short, medium and long-term recommendations for reducing air pollution contribution. Rai said, “The Kejriwal government is the first state government to implement such an advanced technology based solution.”

The deal has been signed between IIT Kanpur and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The MoU was signed by Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur Prof A.R. Harish and Member Secretary of DPCC K.S. Jayachandran.

IIT Kanpur will be working under the project titled “Real-Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi”. The project was originally presented to the Chief Minister and was approved by the Delhi cabinet recently.  

