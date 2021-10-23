STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women cops on two-wheelers to help commuters in distress in Delhi

Published: 23rd October 2021

Police women personnel during launch of Veera Squad and Pink Booth to bring women police officers to the forefront at Karol Bagh in New Delhi.

Police women personnel during launch of Veera Squad and Pink Booth to bring women police officers to the forefront at Karol Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the national capital, the women police personnel have been appointed as beats officers in the Central district to prevent and control street crimes and crime against women. The Central district headed by a woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has also formed ‘Veera Squad’ and ‘Pink Police Booth’ to address the grievances of the public.

The woman beat police have been appointed under the ‘Prashakti Programme’ –an initiative started by the Central District Delhi Police for bringing women police officers to the forefront in traditional policing roles. They’ll be called ‘Prashakti Beat Staff’ and will perform intensive and visible patrolling at sensitive areas on ERVs, motorcycles to control crime and make streets safe. 

Besides, the pink booth will also be manned by all woman staff who will work to resolve the grievances of citizens and take immediate legal action on their complaints. “The booth is an attempt to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women. The purpose is to sensitize the citizens about the trends of crime and obtain their feedback. The staff will also motivate young women to report the cases of violence against them,” said DCP Central Shweta Chauhan.

