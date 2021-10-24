STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police seeking action

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Published: 24th October 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area was analysed and the accused has been identified. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was going to a place near her residence where food was being distributed for free, police said.

It is suspected that the accused lured the minor and raped her, police said, adding that the girl is stable.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area was analysed and the accused has been identified.

Several teams are conducting raids to nab him, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Saturday seeking immediate action in the matter.

According to a statement released by DCW, the commission was informed that a seven-year-old girl was lured by a man who offered her a Rs 10 note and raped her.

The DCW chairperson took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi Police.

The commission has asked the police to take immediate action in the matter and also sought the details of the FIR, it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "I am very anguished over the incident. It is a matter of great concern and shame that we have to go through with such matters of sexual assault with children on frequent basis."

"Only stringent measures can stop incidents of rapes with girls. I seek immediate action by the Delhi Police in the matter, accused must be immediately arrested and punished with capital punishment," she added.

TAGS
Delhi Rape Delhi Minor Rapes POCSO Delhi Police Delhi Commission for Women
