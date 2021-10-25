Delhi court awards 12-year jail term to two, 10-year to others two in case of terrorism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Monday awarded 12-year-imprisonment to two terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and 10-year-terms to two other members of the same group for conspiring to commit terror activities and arranging funds for those acts.

The court said that they hatched a conspiracy to strike at the core of this nation. Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded 12-year jail terms to Mohd. Shafi Shah and Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and 10-year-jail terms to Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. The court observed that the terror funding has to be kept in the same category as that of actual terror acts. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, Rs 65,000, Rs 55,000, and Rs 45,000 on Shah, Dar, Lali, and Lone respectively.

The court said the crime for which the convict has been found guilty is an act of treason. All the four accused had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against them on September 27, following which they were convicted on October 4.

The case was lodged by the NIA with allegations that HM had been regularly receiving funds originating from neighbouring countries for carrying out terrorist activities in India and that in the garb of an organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), the HM was actively involved in furthering the terrorist activities.