Delhi govt to launch awareness campaign against bursting of firecrackers from October 27

Published: 25th October 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai

Delhi's Environment minister Gopal Rai (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the city government will launch 'Patakhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign from October 27 to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

He said 15 teams with 157 members will be formed at the district level to create awareness among people and to monitor sale and purchase of firecrackers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was "essential to save lives".

Later, on September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

"No licence has been issued to sell firecrackers this year. Despite the ban in place, we have been receiving reports about the sale and purchase of firecrackers," Rai said at a press conference.

The minister held a meeting with officials of the Delhi Police and the environment department on Monday wherein they decided that the 'Patkhe Nahi Diya Jalao' campaign will be launched to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

"Fifteen teams with 157 members will be formed at the district level for this purpose.

Besides, all police stations will have a two-member team for patrolling purposes," he said.

Action will be taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning firecrackers.

Eight such cases have already been registered in the city, Rai added.

