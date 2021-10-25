STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Drug haul: No relief for ‘educated’ woman

The court observed that a “commercial quantity” of the drug was recovered from the woman-petitioner and the material on record disclosed that she is part of a network that deals in narcotics supply.

Published: 25th October 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a woman in a case under the anti-drug law, saying that a “clean and tidy track record” would not absolve her from being in possession of 600gm of methamphetamine and there is a “greater presumption” against a highly educated person in such cases. 

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that a “commercial quantity” of the drug was recovered from the woman-petitioner and the material on record disclosed that she is part of a network that deals in supply/sale of narcotics. 

The court also noted that the petitioner’s disclosure statement resulted in the arrest of two Nigerian accused persons who were found living illegally in India on fake passports and possessing narcotics. 

“An uneducated person may claim no knowledge of the substance found in his or her possession and may raise a defence of the substance being planted on them, but being a highly educated person, there is greater presumption that carrying large quantities of narcotics is a crime and that it would entail consequences which could irrevocable,” the judge said. 

The petitioner was arrested in February 2018 after police received a secret tip that she would be travelling to Mumbai by train from Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, carrying illegal contraband in her baggage. Seeking bail, the petitioner contended that as she was searched by the police in a toilet inside the train and her bag was not there with her, the possibility of the bag being tampered with could not be ruled out. It was further said that the petitioner was an educated woman with no criminal record. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Justice Subramonium Prasad methamphetamine Anti drug law Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp