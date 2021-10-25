Delhi High Court asks AIIMS to pay Rs 50 lakhs to ex-employee 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to pay over Rs 50 lakh to a former employee, who was illegally terminated from service, noting that the man has been running from pillar to post for the last several years.

Raj Singh, who was appointed as a driver in 1980s, will also be paid Rs 19,900 as pension every month.

According to the petitioner, he was illegally terminated after which he approached the labour court. The labour court in December 1998 held that the termination of service was an unfair practice. Finally the Special Leave Petition filed by AIIMS was dismissed by the apex court on June 3, 2016.

Singh, represented through advocate B T Kaul, served a legal notice to authorities seeking compliance of the award, but it was not paid. Thereafter, he approached the high court.