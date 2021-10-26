STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC seeks tips on boosting court security

The Delhi police also submitted a report on the substantive steps that have been taken to enhance security.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked bar associations across the city to file the suggestions to enhance the security measures by October 29. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh noted that the points raised by the police during the hearing have not been filed in the court and asked the counsel to place it on record so that the details could be incorporated in its final order.

The police told the high court that a security audit has been conducted and metal detectors have been provided in all the seven district court ­—Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue.

The court had taken a Suo Motu cognizance on the security of district courts after Rohini shootout where three gangsters were killed inside a courtroom.  The matter is listed for November 8. Court made it clear that no further time would be granted for the filing of suggestions and it would then pass the final order in the matter. The bench earlier asked all stakeholders, including the Centre and various bar associations to also give their suggestions on the issue so that they could be incorporated in the order.

