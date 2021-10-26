STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University special cutoff: Not much change in top colleges

Hansraj College and Miranda House have announced the second highest cut-off of 99 percent for its BA Economics (Honours).

Published: 26th October 2021 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University released the Special Cut-Off 2021 on Monday for candidates who could not take admission in the first three lists due to technical error, Internet connectivity issue or other such valid reasons. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has pegged the highest special cut-off at 99.25 for BA Psychology (Honours).

Hansraj College and Miranda House have announced the second highest cut-off of 99 percent for its BA Economics (Honours). Miranda House has also set 99 percent for BA. History (Honours) course. Ramjas College has set 98.25 for BA Economics. The other popular colleges like Hindu have closed admission for all of its courses except BA Philosophy for which it has fixed 97.75 percent.

Shriram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed admissions for premium courses BA. Economics and BCom (Honours) for the unreserved category. These courses are open for reserved category students. 
Besides, under the special list some colleges reopened courses which were closed after first or second cut-off list. Hindu College, which closed BA. Philosophy after the first list, reopened it under the special round. LSR has also reopened admission in BA Philosophy and BSc Mathematics (Honours) after first cut-off list, fixing at 97.50 and 98.50 per cent. Miranda House also reopened the BA Economics (Honours) after the second cut off list, demanding 99 per cent under special cut list. 

DU has strictly said that students who took admission in any of the first three lists and apply under the special cut off, their admission will be cancelled. The admissions for this special cut-off will start on 
October 26 till October 27, 5 pm. However, the students will be given an extra day time till   October 29, 5pm to pay the fees. About 60,000 students secured admissions against the total 70,000 seats in the first three lists so far. The fourth cut off list will be released on October 30.

Deadline
The admissions for the special cut-off list will start on October 26 till October 27, 5.00 pm

