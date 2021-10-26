East MCD’s resolution slams new excise policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution “condemning” the new

Excise Policy of the Delhi government and demanded that the AAP dispensation roll back the provisions in it, and reformulated the policy.

The new policy was announced in June this year. Delhi government in July had told the Delhi High Court that its new Excise Policy 2021-22 was aimed at minimising corruption and providing fair competition in liquor trade and that all apprehensions against it were only fanciful.

The EDMC House in its meeting passed a resolution, saying the new policy allows certain vends to operate till late night. The draft of the resolution also claimed that there is a provision for opening ‘Pink vends’ separately for women consumers, and the age of eligible buyers reduced from 25 to 21.

The Delhi government was more centered on the earnings from the implementation of the new policy, and if this government had thought a little bit on the social norms and eating habits of people, then it would have understood its “dangerous implications”, reads the resolution.

“This House strongly condemns the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government and demands that the government take it back, reformulate it after rethinking all its aspects,” it said. The EDMC House also

resolved that the hike in trade licence fees by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, be immediately rolled back and a public notification be issued to that effect, so that people who are already impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, can heave a sigh of relief.