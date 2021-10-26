STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heavy downpour results in better air quality, but relief for Delhi only temporary

A nip in the air combined with a rise in stubble burning activity and the festive season is likely to push pollution levels up gradually, said officials

Published: 26th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rain

Commuters wade through a waterlogged ITO following heavy rains in New Delhi. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Widespread rainfall helped clear the air in the city on Monday, as the air quality index (AQI) improved to ‘satisfactory’. Although this has been the cleanest October in over five years, weather officials warned of air quality deteriorating over the coming week with winter setting in early. 

A nip in the air combined with a rise in stubble burning activity and the festive season is likely to push pollution levels up gradually, said officials. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall AQI was 82 in the ‘satisfactory’ zone on Monday. This is an improvement from the ‘moderate’ category over the past three days when the AQI was 178, 177 and 199, respectively.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory received 27.5 mm rainfall on Sunday.  According to IMD officials, the widespread rain was a result of a western disturbance which also resulted in snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region.

“Winter is setting in early this year, which resulted in early snowfall in the Himalayas. Cold north-westerly winds travelling from the snow-clad mountains to the city will result in a dip in the minimum (night) temperature over the next two days,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Vice-president of Skymet Mahesh Palawat said that the night temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees Celsius by October 28-29.  “Usually winter starts setting in by the first week of November. The early snowfall has resulted in the drop in mercury. Besides, the smoke from stubble burning, the haze because of the dip in temperature allows local pollutants to settle on it as well, which is close to the earth’s surface and hence allows higher concentration of pollutants,” said Palawat.

‘Take active part in campaign’

Delhi’s councilors gathered at the Barakhamba Road Crossing and encouraged people to join the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to reduce vehicular pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the people are contributing to curb pollution generated.

​“Recently, AAP MLAs took part in this campaign and today, the councillors have taken the initiative ahead. We have decided that we will take it forward through public participation in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi Rain Delhi AQI
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp