Bids invited again for setting up e-vehicle charge stations 

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the failure of the first tendering process due to Covid-19, the government has floated a new tender for setting up 100 electric vehicle charging stations and swapping facilities across the national capital. This will be the biggest tender in the country with participation of private partners and charging strategy.

“Tenders were floated earlier for setting up the charging station but the process halted due to Covid-19. However, after issuing corrigendum, we have floated fresh tenders. Designs and other modalities have been finalised and bids will also be awarded by next month,” said Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Jasmine Shah.

According to officials, this is the biggest tender for setting up charging and battery swapping stations. Earlier, there was no tendering process; the charging station was set up through Energy Efficiency Service Limited (ESSL).

“On a pilot basis, the government chose seven bus depots to set up EV charging stations with charging points for two and four wheelers. The stations will be ready by December. After this, the public charging facility will be set up in 45 more depots,” said Shah.

The 100 charging stations will have 500 charging points with five charging points in each station. Of the total identified locations, 19 will be in South district, 14 in South West, 8 in East, 4 in New Delhi, 9 in North East, 4 in North, 22 in North West and 18 in West district. The EV charging stations will be largely set up at DMRC’s parking lot and bus depots.

Every station will also have one slow charging point and a total 50 fast charging points on the site. The main objective behind the project is to provide public charging facilities in every 3Km radius, so that people shift to electric vehicles.

The fare will be charged per unit based on the KW, Rs 7 including GST and other charges. If a two wheeler or three wheeler have 6kilowatt battery, it will take 6 units to get charged.

Further, to make the process easier for the public, the government is also developing one aggregate app—ONE DELHI APP’ through which the public can see the nearby charging stations. “Through this app, people can easily find the nearest charging stations in their mobile. The app is in its final stages and will be ready by mid November,” said Shah.