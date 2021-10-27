Canine central: These boarding homes in Delhi-NCR take care of your 'pawsome' buddies while you're away

Dyuti Roy By

It becomes extremely difficult to leave town when you have a dog, as they need a lot of attention. I’m always looking for a quality boarding house for my dogs since most places confine them in cages. I wanted a place where my pets would be treated like family, and would feel at home,” says Sugandh Chaturvedi from Gurugram’s Gwal Pahari.

Many dog owners consider their pooch as family, some even think of them as children. Unless you have a domestic worker to take care of your canine companion, it becomes difficult to leave a dog behind when you have to travel out of the city for work or a vacation. Finding a reliable boarding facility for dogs is a Herculean task. We list three boarding services in Delhi-NCR that promise to take care of your furry friends when you’re away, and make them feel at home.

A Home away from home

Mischievous Furballs provides quality boarding for your canine friends. Facility director Gaurav Sakhuja mentions that all dog breeds are welcome here as long as they are not aggressive. They accept furry friends above three-and-a-half years on the condition that the dog has been given its first round of vaccination. According to their age, the dogs are given two to three meals—can be customised with homemade options—per day. With owners who believe that dogs do speak, but only to those who listen, this 24-hour facility also has a 450m open space for your pooch to roam around freely. Vidya Anil from Indirapuram, whose Labrador Simba has been staying here for more than a month says, “We had tried to avail other boarding services but had a bad experience with them. Here, Simba can enjoy himself freely.”

WHERE: Mischievous Furballs Pet Boarding & Services LLP, Sector 70, Noida

CHARGES PER DAY: Rs 500-Rs 700 as per breed and size

SERVICES: Pet boarding, pet training, birthday parties, and weekend getaways

A Pet Haven

The dog-loving couple Asha and Arun Shivakumar have been running this facility for close to six-and-a-half years. The sprawling three-acre farmhouse can host up to 50 dogs at a time. Arun, a canine behaviourist, trains the dogs as well. Besides being kennel-free, the farmhouse has a swimming pool, a dog park, and a vet on call. The meals provided are nutritious; the dogs are given two or more meals per day. The dogs are given regular baths and cleaned in accordance with COVID protocols before they enter the premises. Eti Solanki from East of Kailash, the proud parent of a four-year-old male Indie named Simba, says, “Here, the dogs are kept cageless. Simba gets to run around as much as he wants. He is so excited whenever I take him; I think he likes Asha and Arun’s place more than home.”

WHERE: Asha Arun’s Pet Home Boarding, Jonapur Village, Delhi

CHARGES PER DAY: On request

SERVICES: Pet boarding, pet training, and pet swimming pool

Safe space for furry friends

Originally a pet café for almost three years, Deepak Solanki’s Barks and Meows provides boarding facilities for dogs and cats. With a pool, a playground, and even a pet spa, your furry friends can have a good time here. The facility takes in any breed as long as the pet is four months old and vaccinated. They provide temperature-controlled rooms for individual pets with multiple bed options—a floor bed, a couch, a pet bed, to name a few. Apart from this, they also take care of basic grooming, day boarding, and even help organise pet birthday parties. Chaturvedi who owns Heidi, a one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever and a one-year-old German Shepherd called Gibran says, “The staff is very supportive and knows how to handle dogs. The owner being so understanding is a plus. I have left my dogs here for a week without them having problems adjusting here.”

WHERE: Barks and Meows, Gwal Pahari Road, Gurugram

CHARGES PER DAY: For dogs–Rs 1,000; for cats–Rs 600

SERVICES: Pet café, pet park, pet boarding, and pet spa