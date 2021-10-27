STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Concern over NSD promoting religious festivals’

The institute had recently posted about festivals like ‘Karvachauth’, ‘Eid-Ul-Milad’ and ‘Durga puja.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

National School of Drama

National School of Drama

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 260 artists, writers and former faculty members of the National School of Drama (NSD) have raised “grave concern” about the institute allegedly promoting religious festivals on its Instagram account.  In a letter to the chairperson of the NSD, they raised objections to the religious messages being shared on its official Instagram account and demanded their immediate removal.

The institute had recently posted about festivals like ‘Karvachauth’, ‘Eid-Ul-Milad’ and ‘Durga puja.
Artist and director M K Raina, actor Sudhanva Deshpande and former director of NSD Anuradha Kapur are among the 262 signatories of the letter.

In the letter, they have raised objection to the dissemination of religious messages, imagery and iconography of any kind by the public, state-run institutions, saying it goes against the remit of such institutions.  “We the undersigned - 262 artists, writers, academics, cultural workers, alumni and former faculty members of the National School of Drama (NSD) - note with grave concern that the NSD official Instagram account is promoting religious festivals and has been displaying religious images and iconography,” stated the letter issued.

“We bring this to the notice of the authorities at NSD, and demand that this be stopped immediately,” it added. They demanded that all religious messages and imagery be deleted immediately from NSD’s social media platforms or any other channels of public dissemination. 

The faculty members also demanded that the institute’s public communications on social media be restricted to relevant posts about theatre, art or education and that greater care be taken to maintain and safeguard the high standards, reputation and stature of this institution.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National School of Drama
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp