Congress teachers’ wing INTEC gets office bearers 

Former Academic Council (AC) member and mathematics teacher at Rajdhani College Dr Pankaj Garg has been appointed as the chairman of the INTEC.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Delhi University Teachers’ Association polls around the corner, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary on Tuesday appointed office bearers for its teachers’ wing —Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC).

Former Academic Council (AC) member and mathematics teacher at Rajdhani College Dr Pankaj Garg has been appointed as the chairman of the INTEC. teachers M Ramananda Singh, Pradeep Kumar and Pradeep Kumar Sharma were appointed as convenor and V Rajalakshmi, Shafiqul Alam, Nagendra Sharma and Manjoj Varshney were appointed as the general secretaries.

“The INTEC always raised the issues related to the teachers like absorption and regularisation of ad-hoc teachers in the Delhi University, the New Pension Scheme (NPS), inclusion of physical education in teaching roster. The INTEC office bearers will work towards the resolution of the issues of the teachers of DU,” said Chaudhary while announcing the new office bearers.

Senior DU teachers and newly appointed chairman of INTEC Dr Pankaj Garg said: “The INTEC strongly opposed the keenness of the DU administration to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) provisions of Academic Bank of credits, MOOCs through swayam portal.”

Comments

