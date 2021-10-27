STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Massive fogging drive to curb surge in dengue cases 

AAP alleges BJP-led municipal bodies are not taking adequate preventive measures 

Published: 27th October 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The drive will involve all AAP workers including party’s councillors and 62 MLAs who will collectively work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of the city.

The drive will involve all AAP workers including party’s councillors and 62 MLAs who will collectively work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of the city.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a “massive” fogging drive in the national capital and take all other measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes, said party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday.

Alleging that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of dengue, Bharadwaj added that the party will begin its fogging drive on Wednesday. The drive will involve all AAP workers including party’s councillors and 62 MLAs who will collectively work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of the city.

“After looting the hard earned money of the people for 15 long years, the BJP is now mercilessly conspiring against their lives. It has not taken a single step to keep dengue in check. Fogging has been done by the BJP-ruled MCDs in only few areas. Anti-malaria inspectors have not even gone to the ground yet,” the AAP leader alleged.

Bharadwaj also invited all the resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, market associations, and other organisations to support the drive, and also appealed to the people to take part in the initiative. “We have decided to take charge of public health. We will commence a Mega Fogging drive to cover every nook and corner of Delhi. Checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers,” Bharadwaj added.

Reacting to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It is really shocking to see the AAP stooping down to the lowest level of playing politics on the sensitive dengue issue to politically malign BJP ruled civic bodies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi dengue cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp