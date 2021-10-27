Delhi: Massive fogging drive to curb surge in dengue cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a “massive” fogging drive in the national capital and take all other measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes, said party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday.

Alleging that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of dengue, Bharadwaj added that the party will begin its fogging drive on Wednesday. The drive will involve all AAP workers including party’s councillors and 62 MLAs who will collectively work to execute the fogging drive in every corner of the city.

“After looting the hard earned money of the people for 15 long years, the BJP is now mercilessly conspiring against their lives. It has not taken a single step to keep dengue in check. Fogging has been done by the BJP-ruled MCDs in only few areas. Anti-malaria inspectors have not even gone to the ground yet,” the AAP leader alleged.

Bharadwaj also invited all the resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, market associations, and other organisations to support the drive, and also appealed to the people to take part in the initiative. “We have decided to take charge of public health. We will commence a Mega Fogging drive to cover every nook and corner of Delhi. Checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers,” Bharadwaj added.

Reacting to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It is really shocking to see the AAP stooping down to the lowest level of playing politics on the sensitive dengue issue to politically malign BJP ruled civic bodies.”