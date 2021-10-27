Give relief to farmers for crop damage, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Punjab counterpart Channi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday to immediately provide an appropriate compensation to farmers of the border state for crops damaged due to unseasoned rains.

The government had last week announced that it would pay Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers in the national capital who suffered crop losses due to inclement weather.

“Crops in many areas of Punjab have been completely damaged due to unseasoned rains. In Delhi, we have announced Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers who have suffered losses. I appeal to Punjab CM Channi to provide an appropriate and immediate compensation to farmers in his state,’

Kejriwal tweeted.

Last week, he said that all SDMs and DMs in the city were surveying the sites where the crop was ruined. “I hope that the survey will be completed within the next two weeks so that we can dispense the compensation within one and a half months after that,” said Kejriwal. Unseasoned heavy rains and hailstorms damaged major crops such as paddy, sugarcane, potato and peas in many parts of northwest India last week.

Govt providing aid

