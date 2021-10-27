STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We will include Ram Janmabhoomi in free pilgrimage scheme: Kejriwal

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader after party MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Manish Sisodia to offer prayers at the twin temples in Ayodhya. 

Published: 27th October 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader to offer prayers at the twin temples in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VARANASI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced to include Ayodhya among the pilgrimages for the people of Delhi under his government’s free pilgrimage Mukyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. 

Kejriwal became the latest opposition politician on Tuesday to have offered prayers at the temple of Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya, just a few months before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader after party MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Manish Sisodia to offer prayers at the twin temples in Ayodhya. “I’m fortunate that I was blessed with the darshan of Lord Ram today in Ayodhya. I’ve prayed for the country’s peace and development, besides end to the COVID in my prayers at the temples of Lord Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman at the Hanumangarhi temple. I wish that one and all in the country are fortunate like me to get Ram Lalla’s darshan here,” said Kejriwal who was accompanied by party’s MP Sanjay Singh to the twin temples.

He added: “We’ll hold a special Delhi cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where Ayodhya-Ram Janmbhoomi will be included in the list of the pilgrimages covered by our government’s scheme.” 

