STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP claim credit for nod to Chhath Puja

People observing the festival can now gather at the ghats (banks) of Yamuna River or at water bodies in the city to pay their respects to the sun god while following all COVID-19 protocols.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

This year, the festival is on November 10. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to allow public celebrations of Chhath Puja in the national capital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday. Following the decision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), each claimed the credit for the same. The matter of allowing outdoor celebrations of the festival had become a political flashpoint between the two parties.

People observing the festival can now gather at the ghats (banks) of Yamuna River or at water bodies in the city to pay their respects to the sun god while following all COVID-19 protocols. The venues are designated by the city government every year. Last year, public gatherings for Chhath were barred due to the pandemic.

The DDMA has permitted the festivities, revising its previous order of September 30, which had barred public celebrations of Chhath for the second year in a row, owing to the pandemic. This year, the festival is on November 10.

A statement issued by Sisodia’s office said that it is because of the “persistent” efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal that public celebration of Chhath has been allowed in Delhi. “A meeting of the DDMA was held on Wednesday. In the last several weeks, the Covid positivity rate in the city reduced to less than 0.1%. In view of this, public celebrations of Chhath   Puja can now be organised following Covid protocol at selected ghats,” it said.  

BJP’ Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta too released a statement that protests by the party for allowing chhath festivities has finally borne fruit. “The DDMA gave its decision in the favour of Purvanchalis,” said Gupta. Senior BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also congratulated fellow Purvanchalis on the decision. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Manish Sisodia chhath puja Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp