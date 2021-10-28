Delhi environment minister asks people to 'say no to crackers, use diya' to cut pollution this Diwali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched the ‘Patakhe nahi, diya jalao’ campaign --- to encourage citizens to not burst firecrackers and instead embrace the traditional way of celebrating Diwali with diyas (earthen lamps).

The campaign has been launched to curb firecracker emissions that result in a spike in pollution levels post-Diwali, despite a blanket ban being in place on the same. Rai launched the campaign by lighting diyas at his official residence and urged citizens to follow the same. “Bolstering its fight against pollution, we have launched this campaign. The pollution levels in Delhi are high around Diwali, the use of crackers during the season becomes fatal for the city’s air as well as public health,” said Rai.

He further said that the spike in pollution poses a serious risk to the health of children and the elderly. To eliminate this source of pollution, the government has already ordered a complete ban on sales and use of firecrackers.

“The government appeals to all the citizens to celebrate Diwali using diyas and not crackers: ‘Diye se Diwali hoti hai; patakhe se pradushan hota hai’. We have make sure that we are not polluting our beloved state. This is a matter that concerns our life. The atmosphere post-Diwali ends up being suffocating instead of being joyous. This situation is extremely critical and we need to take it seriously,” said Rai.