Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' zone again

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality in the national capital slipped to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, days after widespread rainfall helped clean up the air. It likely to deteriorate further and the smog may have an increased intensity with higher instances of crop stubble burning likely within a short window this year. With a dip in mercury and the festive season around, all the factors may combine resulting in a short and severe smog episode.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was 232 in the ‘poor’ zone. After Sunday’ rain, it ranged between ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ zones until Wednesday, when the impact of rain clearly ran out and accumulation of pollutants was evident.

According to the environment department officials, instances of stubble burning have started picking up, as paddy harvest has started again. “When the window for sowing the next crop is short with unseasonal rains, harvest gets delayed several times thus shortening it further, resulting in peak in burning activities. The smoke from intensified burning, travelling up to the city combined with a dip in temperature, calm winds and the festive season may result in a severe spike in pollution levels. We are watching the situation closely,” said a senior environment official.

The government has announced a blanket ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. However, despite the ban, firecrackers burst every year, leading to a sharp spike in pollution levels. A recent analysis of PM 2.5 shows that over the past five years, Delhi’s air quality reached ‘severe’ pollution during November 1-15.

The union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) early warning system said that the AQI will deteriorate rapidly in the coming days and may slip to the ‘very poor’ category by Thursday. “The total farm fire count in the northwest region on Wednesday was 656 and PM 2.5 concentration share was 16 per cent. It is likely to deteriorate further to the higher end of the very poor zone by October 29. Any increase in fire counts in the next three days can increase the concentration of finer particle levels in the city,” it said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that winter is setting in early this year because of snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region. “Both day and night temperatures are likely to remain below normal this week, owing to cold northwesterly winds reaching the city. Low temperature and calm winds are not favourable for dispersion of pollutants hanging in the air and thus result in higher concentrations,” said a senior IMD official.