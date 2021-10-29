Delhi riots: Porn found on phone of the co-accused 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court said the mobile data which has been collected from several accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case cannot be provided to the co-accused as it allegedly contains pornographic material and would hamper their privacy.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 13 others are the accused and have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the hearing conducted through video conferencing, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat orally made the remarks in response to the applications under Section 207 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) filed by the accused, which said that they are supplied with a copy of all the evidence and material relied upon by prosecution in the charge sheet.

During the proceedings, the judge noted, the prosecution showed him certain photographs and details which is a sample of what is contained in the mobile phones of the accused persons. ‘From the look of those photographs and videos, it cannot be made available to anyone,’