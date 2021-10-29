Might work in UP, not Delhi: HC on youth's ‘illegal arrest’ 

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down hard on the Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting the father and brother of a Delhi youth who got married to a woman against her family’s wish.

“This will not be permitted here in Delhi. You cannot do illegal acts over here... UP me chalta hoga, yahan nahi (This might work in UP, not in Delhi), said Justice Mukta Gupta.

The youth had eloped with the girl and two got married on July 1.

The girl’s family claimed that she is a minor and filed a complaint after which the UP Police arrested the youth’s brother and father.

The court slammed the UP Police for not verifying the age of the girl before making the arrest.

It also rebuked the girl’s mother who was present during the proceedings.

“Do you know when your daughter was born?” the court asked.

The couple claimed they were receiving threats from the girl’s family.

Her husband’s father and brother had been taken away by the UP Police one and a half months ago and they were not aware of their whereabouts.

The court issued a notice to UP Police asking it to file a reply within two weeks as to why they did not intimate Delhi Police before making the arrest.

Justice Gupta said she will ‘take action’ against the UP Police for violating the law at every step in the case.

“I will call for CCTV. I will direct departmental enquiry if I see UP Police arresting from Delhi. I want all CCTV footage and vehicle number. If I see UP Police entering, I will take action. We will not permit this. You can’t do illegal acts here,” the judge said.