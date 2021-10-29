STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Provide status report, information of pending Jamia cases: Delhi HC orders cops

 Advocate Dhruv Pande, appearing for police, said he will seek instructions on this and sought some time to gather information. The matter is listed for further hearing on December 23.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Protest

Policemen patrol outside the Jamia Milia University after the violence at the univerityf ollowing a protest against new Citizenship law.(File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Police to place before it the latest position of cases relating to incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December 2019 which had occurred in relation to student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The high court said the police shall inform it about the status of cases that are going on in the trial court, including the number of charge sheets filed, charges framed, trial commenced and the number of witnesses examined.

At the outset, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the counsel for Delhi Police ‘what is the status of these matters in the trial court, like charge sheet filed, the trial began, witnesses examined, etc.’     

Advocate Dhruv Pande, appearing for police, said he will seek instructions on this and sought some time to gather information. The matter is listed for further hearing on December 23.

The high court was hearing several petitions which have alleged that the police and paramilitary forces unleashed excessive use of force and aggression on students within the university on December 13 and 15, 2019. The petitioners before the court are lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque.

Cannot bar police entry on varsity
On the issue of police entering the varsity without permission, the police’s counsel had said internationally police are not denied access to educational institutions and universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Jamia Millia Islamia CAA protests Delhi High Court
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp