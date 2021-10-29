Provide status report, information of pending Jamia cases: Delhi HC orders cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Police to place before it the latest position of cases relating to incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December 2019 which had occurred in relation to student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The high court said the police shall inform it about the status of cases that are going on in the trial court, including the number of charge sheets filed, charges framed, trial commenced and the number of witnesses examined.

At the outset, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the counsel for Delhi Police ‘what is the status of these matters in the trial court, like charge sheet filed, the trial began, witnesses examined, etc.’

Advocate Dhruv Pande, appearing for police, said he will seek instructions on this and sought some time to gather information. The matter is listed for further hearing on December 23.

The high court was hearing several petitions which have alleged that the police and paramilitary forces unleashed excessive use of force and aggression on students within the university on December 13 and 15, 2019. The petitioners before the court are lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque.

Cannot bar police entry on varsity

On the issue of police entering the varsity without permission, the police’s counsel had said internationally police are not denied access to educational institutions and universities.