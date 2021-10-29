Sisodia launches parent outreach programme for helping school kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched a parent outreach programme called ‘Parents Sammavad’ to increase parents’ participation in their children’s education by connecting them with schools and teaching them the tricks of better parenting.

The main goal of this programme is to connect parents and schools so that children can benefit from better education as well as better parenting. Parents can improve communication with their children and become more aware of their education and well-being with the help of School Mitras.

More than 35,000 school friends and school management committee members will work to connect schools and parents as part of this programme, which will benefit more than 18 lakh children in Delhi government schools, said officials. The programme was launched by Sisodia at Thyagaraj Stadium. Kalkaji MLA Atishi, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu, Principal Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Director of Education, Himanshu Gupta, Principal Education Advisor, Shailendra Sharma and other senior officials were present in the programme.

“Parents’ Samvad is a one-of-a-kind one-to-one parent outreach programme that works directly to connect parents of 18 lakh children with schools. The programme will work to introduce a new perspective to children’s education and parenting so that teachers and parents can work together for the betterment of children through inclusive thinking,” said Sisodia. He added: “In the name of parenting, we treat children as if we are their bosses, expecting them to do what we want. We don’t, on the other hand, do anything in the name of parenting.”