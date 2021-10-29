STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia launches parent outreach programme for helping school kids

The main goal of this programme is to connect parents and schools so that children can benefit from better education as well as better parenting.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched a parent outreach programme called ‘Parents Sammavad’ to increase parents’ participation in their children’s education by connecting them with schools and teaching them the tricks of better parenting. 

The main goal of this programme is to connect parents and schools so that children can benefit from better education as well as better parenting. Parents can improve communication with their children and become more aware of their education and well-being with the help of School Mitras.

More than 35,000 school friends and school management committee members will work to connect schools and parents as part of this programme, which will benefit more than 18 lakh children in Delhi government schools, said officials. The programme was launched by Sisodia at Thyagaraj Stadium. Kalkaji MLA Atishi, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu, Principal Education Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Director of Education, Himanshu Gupta, Principal Education Advisor, Shailendra Sharma and other senior officials were present in the programme.

“Parents’ Samvad is a one-of-a-kind one-to-one parent outreach programme that works directly to connect parents of 18 lakh children with schools. The programme will work to introduce a new perspective to children’s education and parenting so that teachers and parents can work together for the betterment of children through inclusive thinking,” said Sisodia. He added: “In the name of parenting, we treat children as if we are their bosses, expecting them to do what we want. We don’t, on the other hand, do anything in the name of parenting.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp