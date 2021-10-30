STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid spike in Dengue cases, Delhi allows hospitals to divert one-third of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Health and Welfare department passed an order after observing the rise in cases of the above-mentioned vector born diseases.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday allowed the hospitals in the national capital to divert one-third of beds reserved only for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, as per the official order.

"All the hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi may use one-third of the beds reserved for treating Covid patients, including ICU beds, for treating patients of vector-borne diseases like Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya, if required," read the order.

The order also stated that "many of the beds reserved for COVID-19 cases are lying vacant due to the decline in the number of coronavirus cases."

Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced 750 reserved beds for treating COVID-19 patients to 450 beds at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Similarly, at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the beds have been reduced from 600 to 350.

