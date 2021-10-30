Bihar crafts to woo capital denizens

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The artistic prowess of Bihar gets another permanent shelf in Biharika, which was thrown open at the Chanakyapuri-based Bihar Bhawan on Friday. The art kiosk which houses a wide exposition of handcrafts, handloom and artifacts was inaugurated by resident commissioner of Bihar Bhawan, Palka Sahni.

“‘Biharika - Bihar Ki Kala Dehri’ is an effort to promote the heritage arts of the state and to economically empower local artisans and weavers,” Sahni said after inaugurating a first-of-its-kind initiative here. The overall aesthetic of the art kiosk, intended to be thought-provoking, is decorated with the finest handcrafts and handloom sourced from across Bihar.

A confluence of many styles, the Biharika has an ample spread of the world-renowned madhubani and manjusha art, sikki grass craft, sujani embroidery, papier-mâché, handwoven bawan-booti textiles, obra and the like from the regions of Nalanda, Mithila, Tirhut, Magadh, Aang and Bhojpur. “The artisans, weavers, craftsperson and curators from across Bihar have been invited to realize their ambitious state-specific commissions-with the assistance of local volunteers, artists and vendors,” she said.

Sahni further said, “Bihar is traditionally known for the Mithila paintings and what not to the outside world. Through the initiative we are looking to propel the local artist and the local artform from Bihar to go global.” More than 200 artists have been catalogued here in the last two years and many Delhi-based Bihar-origin artists have been invited to exhibit their works at Biharika for wide exposure as well as larger acclamation, Sahni said.

More curated exhibitions will follow in the coming months at Biharika, fused with culinary exports and classical art from the state with the Potbelly restaurant of Bihar Bhawan joining in.