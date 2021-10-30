Delhi Police remove barricades at Ghazipur, Tikri

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police removed multiple layers of cement, iron barricades, and barbed wire from the site of farmers’ protest at Ghazipur border on Friday. While the farmers are chalking out an action plan to enter Delhi, the removal of barricades is set to bring relief for commuters once the roads open.

Cement boulders were lifted up with the help of JCB machines. Workers and labourers were deployed to remove nails placed on the road in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers’ protest. The tents and stage set by farmer protesters, during the protest against the three contentious farm laws, have not been removed.

Several trucks were also deployed to clear the debris on the road which is likely to resume vehicular movement in the coming days. The cops came into action on Thursday night starting with the Tikri border where iron barricades were removed.

The move comes following the Supreme Court’s observation while hearing a petition by a Noida resident who highlighted problems faced by commuters on account of the ongoing protests against the farm laws, and sought the protesters’ removal from the Delhi border.

a farmer takes a photo

“After holding talks with farmer leaders, UP and Haryana police officials, it was decided to open borders and create a positive atmosphere, ‘’ said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. He said that the police will act in a graded manner and are ready to tackle any law and order situation if it arises.

While Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait is expected to conduct a meeting on Saturday, young farmers leaders at the Ghazipur protest site discussed how they will take the cause forward. Rajan Jawala, a youth farmer leader from Shamli protesting at Ghazipur border said that the farmers will visit Delhi whenever required. “Farmers from Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Saharanpur, Hapur and Ghaziabad will be here in a matter of few hours whenever needed,” said Jawala.

Jawala said that the protest will stay on but they will not disturb the people travelling through these roads.

Similar sentiments were displayed at Tikri border where barricades were removed by Delhi police.